OpenAI recently introduced a shopping research feature in ChatGPT that allows users to find relevant products. The ChatGPT shopping research tool helps users make informed purchasing decisions. The feature conducts extensive research on a product after the user enters a query and identifies the most suitable options. OpenAI announced that the rollout is now complete, stating, "Shopping research is starting to roll out today on mobile and web for logged-in ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans." Sam Altman Compares Upcoming OpenAI AI Device to iPhone, Describing It As ‘More Peaceful and Calm’; Jony Ivy Says Launching Under 2 Years.

OpenAI Completes Rollout of ChatGPT Shopping Research Feature

Introducing shopping research, a new experience in ChatGPT that does the research to help you find the right products. It’s everything you like about deep research but with an interactive interface to help you make smarter purchasing decisions. pic.twitter.com/jksGVpCXGm — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 24, 2025

