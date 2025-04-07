CMF, Nothing's sub-brand, is set to unveil its latest products on April 28, 2025 in India. The launch event will include the CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphone. The post read, "New wonderful things. Featuring CMF Phone 2 Pro, alongside a trio of buds – Buds 2, Buds 2a or Buds 2 Plus." The launch event will also include CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus earbuds. While details about the CMF Phone 2 Pro remain undisclosed, it is anticipated to feature a sleek design and advanced specifications. CMF Phone 2 Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch in India on April 28

New wonderful things. Featuring CMF Phone 2 Pro, alongside a trio of buds – Buds 2, Buds 2a or Buds 2 Plus. 28 April, 2:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/1CIlMae2um — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 7, 2025

