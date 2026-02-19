Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Vivo Smartphone; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Vivo launches V70 and V70 Elite in India today with live streaming on YouTube. The mid-premium phones feature slim bezels, 120Hz OLED displays, Zeiss cameras and 6,500mAh batteries. V70 may use Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while Elite could get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, with expected prices starting near INR 45,999 approximately.
Vivo will launch its new Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite in India today at 12 PM IST, with live streaming on YouTube and official channels. The mid-premium phones are tipped to feature ultra-slim 1.25mm bezels, 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED displays, Zeiss-tuned cameras from Zeiss, and large 6,500mAh batteries. The standard model may use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, while the Elite could pack a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor from Qualcomm with faster 90W charging. Expected prices start around INR 45,999, with pre-bookings ongoing and sales likely from February 25, 2026. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Launch Set for India Today; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.
Vivo V70 Series Live Streaming Link
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).