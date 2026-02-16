(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Nothing A Series Teaser Dropped, New Models Likely Launch Soon in Global Market
London-based Nothing teased its upcoming Phone 4a and 4a Pro on X with a cryptic foil-wrapper image, signalling an imminent launch. The mid-range models are expected to offer new colour options, Snapdragon chips and competitive pricing, continuing the brand’s playful marketing style, with a global debut around February or March 2026.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 16, 2026 09:21 AM IST
