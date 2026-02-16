Nothing Phone (a) series teaser has been shared by London-based tech firm Nothing on social media, marking its imminent launch. As per the company’s post on X, the teaser hints at upcoming Phone 4a and 4a Pro models, expected to feature new colour options, Snapdragon processors and mid-range pricing, continuing the brand’s playful marketing approach. The company also dropped a cryptic teaser for its upcoming “(a) series” products, likely the Phone 4a and 4a Pro smartphones. The posted image shows a foil wrapper resembling a condom packet, emblazoned with “Nothing” branding and captioned, “Coming soon. (a) series.” The smartphones may launch globally in February or March 2026. Infinix Note 60 Ultra To Launch in India on February 18, 2026; Check Expected Specifications.

Nothing (a) Series Teaser Dropped