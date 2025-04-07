New Delhi, April 7: CMF Phone 2 is expected to soon launch in India. Nothing sub-brand CMF smartphone is likely to offer upgrades in design and performance. The smartphone is likely to feature a matte finish design. The CMF Phone 2 launch date is not confirmed yet but leaks suggest that it will likely come with the latest features and specifications. It may include a MediaTek processor, AMOLED display, and more.

The CMF Phone 2 is expected to launch next month, along with other products such as the CMF Watch 3 Pro, CMF Buds Pro 3, and CMF Neckband Pro 2. The company posted a short video on X (previously Twitter). The post shared a glimpse of the back panel of the CMF Phone 2. The post read, "A new finish. Textured, tactile, different." As per reports, the CMF Phone 2 may be launched on May 2, 2025. The CMF Phone 2 price for 8GB of RAM and 128GB might be around INR 17,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant will likely be priced at INR 19,999. iPhone 17 Series Price May Be Affected by Donald Trump Tariffs; Check Leaked Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

CMF Phone 2

A new finish. Textured, tactile, different. More to come. pic.twitter.com/urfDleDieH — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 5, 2025

CMF Phone 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming CMF Phone 2 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The smartphone may come with up to 8GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 256GB. The CMF Phone 2 is rumoured to feature a triple-camera setup. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Likely on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The rear camera setup of the smartphone may come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP camera. The device may feature a 16MP front camera. The phone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and may support 50W fast charging. The CMF Phone 2 is expected to run on NothingOS 3.1, based on Android 15 and it is also likely to come with an IP64 rating.

