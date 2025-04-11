CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch in India on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM. The Phone 2 Pro is a highly anticipated smartphone coming to India via Nothing's sub-brand CMF. According to a recent post by Nothing, the CMF Phone 2 will come with a slim, sleek and ultra-light design. The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India could be around INR 22,000. Reports hinted that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging and 50MP primary+8MP ultrawide+ 50MP telephoto camera. It may offer a 32MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launch Confirmed on April 17, 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Coming on April 28 With Slim, Lightweight Design

