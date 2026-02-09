Nothing has officially teased the launch of its upcoming Phone (4a) series, which is expected to include the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. With no flagship Phone (4) planned this year, the mid-range lineup is set to play a key role in the company’s 2025 strategy. Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (4a) series will deliver meaningful upgrades and move closer to a flagship-like experience. The first teaser hints at expanded colour options, showing black, white, blue, yellow, and pink, with the latter two expected to be new additions. This aligns with earlier leaks suggesting a pink variant. Beyond colours, the series is tipped to feature a refreshed design, a slight battery increase, Snapdragon 7s chipsets, and confirmed UFS 3.1 storage. Prices are expected to rise, with India pricing likely crossing INR 30,000. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price and Specifications Leaked.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Teaser Image

