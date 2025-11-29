Nothing Phone 3a Lite is launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. The Phone 3a Lite sale will begin in India on December 5, 2025. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera comes with a 16MP sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is priced at INR 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and INR 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version in India. However, customers using eligible bank offers can get the smartphone at INR 19,999 and INR 21,999, respectively. Lava Play Max Teased: Lava Mobiles Confirms Launching Its New Gamer-Centric Smartphone in India Soon; Check Details (Watch Video).

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Sale Date in India

Phone (3a) Lite Blue is here. Designed for India to light up your everyday. Available from 5 Dec, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/tOvTSYzSLt — Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 27, 2025

