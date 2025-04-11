Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is confirmed to launch in India on April 17, 2025. Samsung made an official announcement today, saying that the device will have a 7.2mm slim design and weigh just 180 grams. The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is expected to launch with a 12MP selfie camera, Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and Exynos 1480 processor. It is expected to have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G may have a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 12MP selfie camera. Samsung M56 5G is expected to cost around INR 28,000 in India. iQOO Z10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Z0 Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launching on April 17, 2025 in India

