Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been launched in India today with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery featuring 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Nothing Phone 3a Lite includes 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, with the option to expand up to 2TB using a microSD card. The device has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 16MP front camera. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 5G SIMs, and more. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India is INR 20,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 22,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. However, with bank discount, the device will be available at INR 19,999 and INR 21,999, respectively. Realme P4x Launch on December 4, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Details Here.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India

Phone (3a) Lite Blue is here. Designed for India to light up your everyday. Available from 5 Dec, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/tOvTSYzSLt — Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nothing India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

