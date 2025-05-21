Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will reportedly feature two cities: the one in the current game and a new one for more exploration. Reports hinted that Night City from Cyberpunk 2077 would still be present in the sequel, but there will be a city that would feel more like "Chicago-gone-wrong". Currently, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is currently under-development phase and internally called "Project Orion", as reports. Mike Pondsmith, who wrote the Cyberpunk tabletop role-playing game, hinted at the second city during an interview. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, May 21, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel to Have Two Cities, Says Mike Pondsmith

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will include new city to explore “Night City is still there… it doesn’t feel like Blade Runner, it’s more like Chicago gone wrong” pic.twitter.com/0jPmYztVWH — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 21, 2025

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Interview With Mike Pondsmith - New City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)