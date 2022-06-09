During Netflix's Geeked Week, the first teaser for Cyberpunk Edgerunner was dropped. Not much is known about its cast yet, but we know that it will look extremely pretty as Night City gets an anime makeover in the upcoming series. Based on Mike Pondsmith's tabletop game, Cyberpunk Edgerunners premieres in September, 2022 exclusively on Netflix. Cyberpunk Edgerunners: First Look at Netflix's Adaptation of the Classic Table-Top RPG Has Been Revealed, To Be Present at Geeked Week (View Pics).

Check Out The Teaser Below:

