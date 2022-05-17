With Netflix's Geeked Week right around the corner, we recently got a small first look at some of the upcoming projects to be present there. One of those is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The series is based on the Cyberpunk games and will follow a streetkid who becomes a mercenary. It will be an anime that will have 10 episodes in its first season. The Sandman: New Looks at Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie From Neil Gaiman's Netflix Series Have Been Revealed (View Pics).

Check Out The Photos Below:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Cyberpunk 2077 anime show) will be part of Netflix's upcoming Geeked Week 2022 (June 6 - 10) The Geeked Week announcement trailer has some short scenes in ithttps://t.co/vJS59xlqVT pic.twitter.com/chAVCqskc1 — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)