DeepSeek V 3.1 has been released by China's DeepSeek company. The new DeepSeek V 3.1 offers various features such as Hyper Inference which includes Think and Non-Think i.e. one model and two modes. It also comes with Faster Thinking which gives answers in less time than DeepSeek R1-0528 model. DeepSeek V 3.1 also offers strong agent skils that boosts use of post-trainig tools and multi-step agent tasks. The new model is accessible via "DeepThink" button on DeepSeek Chat. Anthropic AI Releases Claude Code for Team and Enterprise Plans Allowing Users To Streamline Workflows and Delegate Tasks to AI Coding Assistant.

DeepSeek 3.1 Version Launched With Several Upgrades

Claude Code is now available on Team and Enterprise plans. Flexible pricing lets you mix standard and premium Claude Code seats across your organization and scale with usage. pic.twitter.com/co3UT5PcP3 — Claude (@claudeai) August 20, 2025

