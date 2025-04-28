DeepSeek, the Chinese AI platform, has reportedly returned to app stores in South Korea. It marks its first availability in nearly two months, as downloads had been suspended due to concerns over violations of data protection regulations. The suspension was enforced by local authorities, but now users in South Korea can once again download and use the DeepSeek app. As per a report of The Edge Malaysia, DeepSeek is once again accessible on app markets in South Korea as of Monday. It was suspended in February over data protection concerns, and now it is available again on South Korea's Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. DeepSeek Discloses Revised Korean Version of Information Processing Policy After Controversy Over Overseas Transfer of User Data.

DeepSeek Returns to South Korean App Stores

DeepSeek available to download again in South Korea after suspension https://t.co/bzY1mobfzS — The Edge Malaysia (@theedgemalaysia) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)