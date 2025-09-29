China's DeepSeek has launched a new experimental model with faster performance called DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp. This new model is built on V3.1-Terminus and debuts DeepSeek Sparse Attention (DSA) for faster, more efficient training and inference on long context, the company said. The new DeepSeek V3.2-Exp performs on par with DeepSeek V3.1-Terminus with reduced compute costs. It is available as open source on Hugging Face and GitHub. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls, Rolling Out to All ChatGPT Users on Web, Coming Soon for Mobile Users.

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Released With Faster Performance

🚀 Introducing DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp — our latest experimental model! ✨ Built on V3.1-Terminus, it debuts DeepSeek Sparse Attention(DSA) for faster, more efficient training & inference on long context. 👉 Now live on App, Web, and API. 💰 API prices cut by 50%+! 1/n — DeepSeek (@deepseek_ai) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DeepSeek X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

