Alibaba's AI company 'Qwen' launched its new open-weight LLM called "Qwen3". The company released Qwen3, the latest large language model, along with 2 MoE models and 6 dense models, ranging from 0.6B to 235B. The Chinese AI company said that Qwen3-235B-A22B was its flagship model that achieved competitive results in benchmark evaluations in areas like math, coding, general capabilities and more. Alibaba's Qwen said that compared to top models like DeepSeek-R1, o1, o3-mini, Grok-3, and Gemini-2.5-Pro, its Qwen3-30B-A3B outperformed QwQ-32B with fewer activated parameters, and even the smaller Qwen3-4B rivals the Qwen2.5-72B-Instruct model, inviting users to try them via Qwen Chat Web, App, GitHub, HF, and ModelScope. Perplexity AI Now Available on WhatsApp: CEO Arvind Srinivas Says People Can Use AI Chatbot for Answers, Sources and Image Generation, More Features Coming Soon.

Alibaba's Qwen Introduced 'Qwen3' AI Model

