Elon Musk, the tech billionaire behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, has made a groundbreaking thought involving Neuralink. Elon Musk says even if someone has never had vision ever, we are confident that they could see because the visual part of the cortex is still there. If someone like they were born blind, we believe that we can still restore vision using Neuralink. If Elon Musk's bold vision comes to reality, it could revolutionise the way to treat visual impairments and break barriers once thought impossible.

Elon Musk’s Bold Vision Involving Neuralink

"Even if someone has never had vision ever, like they were born blind, we believe that we can still restore vision using Neuralink" pic.twitter.com/NYZPaIX2qn — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 20, 2024

