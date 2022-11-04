An Instagram post is doing rounds on social media platform that Twitter CEO Elon Musk fired employees for telling him their pronouns on November 4. However the post is not true. The rumours that are based on a satirical article was published way earlier then the Tesla CEO completed the acquisition procedure of Twitter. The Instagram post about Elon Musk firing his employees after asking them their pronouns appeared on October 29. The post, which was published without an explanation, had the text "Elon Musk Asks Twitter Employees their Pronouns and Fires those who Answered." The picture in the post was a screenshot of an article that was published by TheFauxy.com in April 2022, as per reports from Lead Stories. Also Read | Twitter Layoffs: Over 200 Employees in India Sacked, Told To Go Home After CEO Elon Musk's Global Job Cut Order.

Truth About The Instagram Post Saying Elon Musk Fired Twitter Employees Over Their Pronouns

Fact Check: Elon Musk Did NOT Fire Twitter Employees Over Their Pronouns On November 4, 2022 https://t.co/qzGflHnh9o — Lead Stories (@LeadStoriesCom) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)