Will traditional mobile phones and apps disappear in the future? Elon Musk seems to think so. Speaking with Joe Rogan on a recent podcast, Musk said, “I am not working on a phone. We’re not going to have a phone in the traditional sense.” He explained that what we now call a phone may soon evolve into an “edge node for AI inference, “ a smart device that will likely connect to artificial intelligence (AI) systems through radios to connect rather than running apps or operating systems. As per Musk's prediction, within the next five to six years, conventional mobile phones, apps, and operating systems could vanish. Elon Musk Teases Tesla Roadster Could Be a Flying Car, Calls Upcoming Prototype Demo the ‘Most Memorable Ever’ (Watch Videos).

Elon Musk Says ‘We’re Not Going To Have a Phone in the Traditional Sense’

Elon Musk: “I am not working on a phone. I can tell you where I think things will go, which is that we’re not going to have a phone in the traditional sense. What we’ll call a phone will really be an edge node for AI inference with some radios to connect. Essentially, you’ll have… pic.twitter.com/t0z28CVmKU — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2025

Elon Musk Predicts Within the Next 5–6 Years, There Will Be No Conventional Phone

