xAI's Grok has unveiled a new capability allowing users to extend videos generated via its Imagine feature. The update, announced on X, enables seamless prolongation of clips from any selected frame, enhancing creative possibilities for content creators. Chaitu, a Grok developer at xAI, highlighted the feature, quoting the official post which urges users to update their app. Demonstrated with an animated sequence of a character in a futuristic setting, the tool promises to revolutionise AI-driven video editing. Early user feedback includes enthusiasm for longer durations, though some report iOS compatibility issues. This marks another advancement in Grok's multimedia arsenal, following recent AI enhancements. Grok AI Voice-to-Text Dictation Feature Launched by Elon Musk's xAI on Android; Check Details.

Grok Imagine Video Extension Feature Launched

You can now extend your Grok Imagine videos. Update your app to try. pic.twitter.com/qIfXf1IVII — Grok (@grok) March 2, 2026

