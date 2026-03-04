X has tightened its rules on AI-generated content to combat misinformation, especially during armed conflicts. On Tuesday, Nikita Bier, head of product at X, announced updates to the Creator Revenue Sharing programme. Users posting AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without clearly disclosing their synthetic origin will now face a 90-day suspension from monetisation on the first offence. Repeat violations will result in permanent removal from the programme. The changes, which took effect immediately, seek to safeguard the authenticity of content on the Timeline when reliable, on-the-ground information is essential. Enforcement will draw on Community Notes, metadata from generative AI tools, and other detection signals. Bier explained the rationale in his announcement: “During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.” X emphasised its commitment to ongoing refinements in policies and features to preserve user trust amid global crises. The move addresses the rising ease of producing deceptive AI videos that garner significant engagement and potential revenue. P*rn Banned on X in India? Users Claim Elon Musk-Run Platform Has Blocked Adult Content.

Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the program. During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies,… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 3, 2026

