Elon Musk has once again sparked excitement in the automotive world by hinting that the upcoming Tesla Roadster could potentially be a flying car. During a recent podcast with Joe Rogan, which was released on October 31, the Tesla CEO revealed that the long-delayed sports car’s prototype demonstration is nearing completion and could happen before the end of 2025. "We’re getting close to demonstrating the prototype. One thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable," Musk said. He added, "It has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever." Calling the vehicle "some crazy technology," Musk teased that it might outshine even the most futuristic designs seen on screen. “If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it’s crazier than that,” he remarked. Musk also recalled Peter Thiel’s remark that "the future was supposed to have flying cars," suggesting Tesla may finally deliver on that vision. ‘Starship Will Build Moonbase Alpha’: Elon Musk Shares Post on Social Media About Starship’s Future Plans to Carrying Astronauts on Moon.

Elon Musk Promises ‘Unforgettable’ Tesla Roadster Prototype Reveal

NEW: Elon Musk says the new Tesla Roadster will be one of the most "unforgettable" things ever experienced, teases that it may be able to fly. "This will be one thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable." "My friend Peter Thiel once reflected that…

Elon Musk Hints Tesla Roadster Could Fly

Elon Musk on the upcoming @Tesla Roadster: "We're getting close to demonstrating the prototype. One thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable. I think it has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever; Hopefully before the end of this…

Elon Musk Hints Tesla Roadster May Fly, Calls Demo ‘Unforgettable’

