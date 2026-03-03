Elon Musk’s xAI has released Grok 4.20 Beta 2, a focused update designed to strengthen the model’s core performance and reliability. The new version delivers clear improvements in instruction-following, enabling Grok to better understand and execute complex user requests with greater accuracy. Capability hallucinations have been significantly reduced, minimising instances in which the model generates plausible but incorrect information. Scientific text handling has also been enhanced through improved LaTeX rendering, producing cleaner and more professional mathematical and technical expressions. Image-related features benefit from refinements as well, with more precise triggering of image search and improved reliability when generating or displaying multiple images in a single response. These updates reflect xAI’s ongoing commitment to building a more robust and trustworthy AI system.

