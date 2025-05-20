Elon Musk-run SpaceX Starlink has launched its high-speed satellite internet service in Bangladesh. Starlink is known for its high-speed and low-latency connection and it is available in over 120 countries. Users in Bangladesh can now access better connectivity, especially in areas where traditional internet services are weak or unavailable. Starlink’s recent expansion into Bahrain, followed by its launch in Bangladesh, shows the company’s growing global footprint. Elon Musk Announces Starlink’s Satellite Internet Services Now Available in Bahrain.

Starlink Launched in Bangladesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)