Elon Musk-run X has achieved a milestone by becoming the number one news app on the App Store in Germany. The achievement was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on December 21, 2024. Elon Musk-run X, formerly known as Twitter, has been consistently expanding its features and the achievement highlights the platform's growing influence in delivering news and information to its users worldwide. The development indicates the growing influence of X in the digital news space, where users visit the platform for instant access to information. Elon Musk’s xAI To Soon Introduce ‘Grok Enhance’ Tool To Improve Grammar, Fix Typos for Post Composition.

X Becomes Number 1 News App on AppStore in Germany

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in Germany 🇩🇪pic.twitter.com/UOCntXAR4T — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 20, 2024

