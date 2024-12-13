Elon Musk's X profile says it has been verified since 3000 BCE. Another user highlighted this, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), on the X platform. Musk jokingly replied to the post, saying, "Which means it must be true!'. The tech billionaire is not shy to such jokes about him being an alien from another planet (like Mars) and trying to get back to his home or being a vampire. He takes such jokes and conspiracy theories lightly and even joins them to entertain others. Elon Musk’s X Platform Introduces Redesigned Notification Tab for iOS, Offers Fresh Look to iPhone Users.

Elon Musk's X Profile Says 'Verified Since 3000 BCE'

Which means it must be true! https://t.co/MDZrkCI4W5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

