Elon Musk's X platform reportedly continues to work on redesigning the notification tab on iOS. This time, the social media platform launched a new tab that is different from the one introduced a couple of weeks ago. The notification style and improvement were introduced in the latest iterations. X continues to improve its services and offer better solutions to users of iPhone and Android devices. Mark Zuckerberg Donates USD 1 Million to Donald Trump’s Inaugural Fund for More Active Role Likely To Shape Tech Policy: Reports.

Elon Musk-owned X Platform Introduces Redesigned Notification Tab on iOS

NEWS: X is continuing to work on redesigning it's notification tab for iOS, this is the latest iteration of it. https://t.co/iDFPpli7oH — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 12, 2024

