Parag Agrawal, a former CEO of Twitter whom Elon Musk fired, has started his new startup company called "Parallel Web Systems Inc". He worked as CEO of Twitter (now called X) from November 2021 to October 2022. Then, Elon Musk took over the platform in a USD 44 billion deal and fired him from the position. Parallel Web Systems was founded by ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in 2023 with 25 team members in Palo Alto and later secured USD 30 million in funding from Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital and Index Ventures. Agrawal announced on LinkedIn, "we launched our Deep Research API - it's the first to outperform both humans and all leading models including GPT-5 on two of the hardest benchmarks." He also said his Parallel powered a million in research, helping AI companies integrate web intelligence into platforms and agents. ChatGPT Usage Advise: OpenAI Executive Nick Turley Asks People To Use AI Chatbot for ‘2nd Opinion’ and Not As Primary Source of Information.

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal LinkedIn Post on Parallel Web Systems Startup (Photo Credits: LInkedIn)

