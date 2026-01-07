(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
xAI Series E Funding Round: Elon Musk's AI AI Startup Raises USD 20 Billion in Upsized Fundraise
Elon Musk praised the xAI team after the startup closed an upsized Series E funding round at USD 20 billion, exceeding its USD 15 billion target. The landmark raise underscores strong investor confidence and will fund massive GPU infrastructure, Colossus supercomputers, Grok 5 training, and global product deployment in 2026, globally.
Socially Kalpesh Sharma| Jan 07, 2026 07:15 AM IST
