Elon Musk congratulated the xAI team after the AI startup closed its upsized Series E funding round at USD 20 billion, surpassing the initial USD 15 billion target. Announced on January 6, 2026, the raise underscores strong investor confidence in xAI’s mission to understand the universe through advanced AI. Key investors include Valor Equity Partners, StepStone Group, Fidelity, Qatar Investment Authority, MGX, Baron Capital Group, and strategic backers NVIDIA and Cisco Investments, focused on scaling the world’s largest GPU clusters. The funds will accelerate infrastructure such as Colossus supercomputers with over one million H100-equivalent GPUs, advance Grok 5 training, and support the deployment of AI products at global scale. Musk thanked investors for their continued confidence. Elon Musk’s xAI To Raise Nearly USD 20 Billion, Nvidia To Invest in Chip-Backed Funding Round.

Elon Musk Thanks xAI and Investors for USD 20 Billion in Series E Funding Round

