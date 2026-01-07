Elon Musk provided a key update on the upcoming Grok 5 version. Amid xAI raising USD 20 billion in Series E funding, the tech billionaire said that the Grok 5 AI chatbot might end up “being nearly perfect on Humanity’s Last Exam and probably pointing out errors in the questions”. He added, “Even Grok 4, which is primitive at this point, got, I think, 52%, excluding visual questions.” xAI is currently training Grok 5, which is likely to be released in 2026. xAI Series E Funding Round: Elon Musk's AI AI Startup Raises USD 20 Billion in Upsized Fundraise.

Grok 5 Releasing With Major Upgrades Over Grok 4

"Grok 5 might end up being nearly perfect on the Humanity's Last Exam and probably point out errors in the question. Even Grok 4 which is primitive at this point got I think 52% excluding visual questions." 一 Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/X1ivC6s9E4 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 7, 2026

Grok 5 Currently in Training

NEWS: Elon Musk’s company @xAI just has officially announced that they’ve raised $20 billion. “Grok 5 is currently in training, and we are focused on launching innovative new consumer and enterprise products that harness the power of Grok, Colossus, and 𝕏 to transform how we… pic.twitter.com/Ss9eqGQhbE — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)