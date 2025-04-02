Google announced the expansion of its Immersive Ads to more publishers across AdMob and Ad Manager. Apart from expanding across AdMob and Ad Manager, Google has also entered a partnership with Roblox. The development aims to provide publishers with an effective way to engage its users. Google said, “ Immersive Ads allow publishers to make money by giving advertisers a way to connect with people in the moment with engaging, relevant content.” Google Meet: Google Introduces Dynamic Layouts To Improve Communication and Collaboration for Users.

Google Expands Immersive Ads to More Publishers, Partners With Roblox

We're expanding Immersive Ads to more publishers across AdMob and Ad Manager and announcing a new partnership with @Roblox. https://t.co/chnftsoEQ2 — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)