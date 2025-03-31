New Delhi, March 31: Google Meet gets a major update with the introduction of dynamic layouts to enhance communication and collaboration in hybrid work settings. The new features bring a new design layout to offer more flexibility and efficiency during meetings. The tech giant has shared that there are many new features included in this major update for Meet, which is available for the web and meeting rooms.

The layout improvements in Google Meet provide a new look to the meeting grid. These enhancements offer practical advantages, such as better use of space and improved representation for hybrid meetings. It adjusts the available space depending on the content being shared, the tiles that users have pinned, and more. It is said to address a core hybrid-work challenge of remote meeting participants to easily see or identify in-room users. Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Supports ‘Canvas’ Feature, Allows Gemini Advanced Users To Create and Share Imaginative Prototypes With Advanced Coding Abilities.

Google Meet New Features

Google Meet has introduced new features to enhance user experience with dynamic layouts. The new “Portrait tiles” feature prioritises faces by cropping out excess background video. The platform now uses optimised tile placement logic to create more efficient layouts to minimise unused space for a cleaner interface. Additionally, a visual design refresh brings colour-sampled tile for users who have their cameras off.

Users will also notice larger room tiles in the grid when “Dynamic tiles” is not active. There is now flexibility in how tiles are cropped, including adjustments to self-view. Another improvement is the increased pin limit, which has been raised from 3 to 6 for allowing users more control over their customised layout. Apple To Introduce AI Doctor Service and Upgraded Health App, Planning To Launch M5 iPad Pro for This Year: Report.

The dynamic tile feature in Google Meet is for situations where up to three participants joining from the same conference room using Google Meet. AI-enabled active-speaker detection automatically highlights only the tile of the in-room speaker. Additionally, other participants in the meeting can choose to pin these tiles in their layout.

