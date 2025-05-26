Google Pixel 10 will likely launch in the second half of 2025. The Pixel 10 smartphone has now made its public appearance, in what appears to be a commercial shoot. On May 23, 2025, an X user posted behind the scenes from Vancouver location where the ad was being filmed. The images caught attention online, hinting at Google’s preparations for the Pixel 10 launch. The post read, “Stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10. They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members to film someone holding a phone.” The X user further said, "If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it?" iQOO Neo 10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Neo Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Google Pixel 10 Ad-Shoot

🎬 Just out for a walk… stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱 They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members… to film someone holding a phone 😂 If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75 — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)