Mumbai, May 26: iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 10 smartphone in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and Q1 Supercomputing chip, which offers a better gaming and multi-tasking experience. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched this new model with several premium specifications and features, such as a larger battery that supports fast charging, several AI features, improved camera and more. Compared to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, this new model has a significantly improved design.

iQOO Neo 10 comes with an identical camera design as the iQOO 13, the flagship smartphone running on Snapdragon 8 Elite. iQOO claimed that its new model comes with the capability to run mobile games at 144 fps. It has a larger 7,000mm2 vapour cooling (VC) chamber and 9 NTC temperature sensors that help manage the heat and keep the device cool while gaming or performing demanding tasks. iPhone 17 Series Launch Anticipated in September 2025, Know Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at INR INR 31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 33,999. iQOO Neo 10 price for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is INR 35,999. The higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is offered at INR 40,999. iQOO Neo 10 pre-booking will start today at 01:00 PM IST.

Customers can avail themselves of offers like an INR 2,000 flat instant discount and an INR 2,000 to INR 4,000 exchange bonus on Vivo or iQOO devices. After the discount, the price of the iQOO Neo 10 will be INR 29,999, INR 31,999, INR 33,999 and INR 38,999, respectively. Moreover, the company announced an exclusive pre-book offer in which the buyers will get free iQOO TWS 1e. The sale will begin on June 3, 2025, at noon IST.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications and Features

iQOO comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and Q1 Supercomputing chipset, claiming to achieve 2,426,162 (2.42 million) on AnTuTu benchmarks. The duo is mated with an Adreno 825 GPU for an enhanced gaming experience. Further, the iQOO Neo 10 gets UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM faster read and write speed. iQOO comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 5,500 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz higher refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 8.09mm thickness and weighs 206 grams.

iQOO Neo 10 comes with 50MP Sony IMX 882 sensor, 8MP ultrawide camer aand 32MP selfie camera. Another highlighting point of this new iQOO smartphone is its massive battery. Neo 10 sports a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast-charging speed, 10W reverse charging and bypass charging. iQOO claims that the smartphone will take around 36 minutes to charge, i.e. from 0% to 100% fully. OnePlus 13s Battery Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on June 5; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

iQOO Neo 10 has NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and IR Blaster and supports 16 5G bands, offering better network connectivity. Besides, the smartphone comes with several flagship AI features. It runs on Android 15-based OS that will get three years of software and four years of security updates.

