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ChatGPT Images 2.0 Usage Surges 50% as OpenAI Rolls Out Interactive 360-Degree Image Viewer for Desktop and Mobile

OpenAI reports strong growth for ChatGPT Images 2.0, with usage up over 50% and 60% new users. A new 360° image viewer enhances interactivity, launching on desktop and soon mobile. The update boosts creative workflows, reinforcing its role in visual storytelling, design, and everyday AI-powered content creation.

Published: May 02, 2026 10:35 AM IST
ChatGPT Images 2.0 Usage Surges 50% as OpenAI Rolls Out Interactive 360-Degree Image Viewer for Desktop and Mobile
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OpenAI has reported strong growth for ChatGPT Images 2.0, with image usage rising more than 50 per cent in recent weeks. Nearly 60 per cent of daily users are new log-ins, highlighting rapid adoption among both individuals and businesses. The latest update introduces a 360° viewer for images, now available on desktop and coming to mobile next week. This enhancement allows users to explore generated images interactively from every angle, unlocking new creative and practical applications. OpenAI continues to ship improvements, reinforcing ChatGPT Images 2.0 as a powerful tool for visual storytelling, design, and content creation. The surge in usage demonstrates the growing demand for advanced AI image generation in everyday workflows. Gemini New Feature: Google Lets Users Generate and Download Google Docs, PDFs and Excel Files Directly From Chat.

ChatGPT Images 2.0 Usage Increases 50% 

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

360 Viewer AI Image Generation AI Images AI tools ChatGPT 2.0 ChatGPT Images