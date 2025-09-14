Grok 4 Fast version is expected to launch soon for users as an 'early access beta'. The upcoming Grok 4 version will likely offer faster responses and be available to the premium 'SuperGrok Heavy' subscribers. As per a screenshot shared by a user with a SuperGrok Heavy subscription, it appears that Elon Musk's xAI is developing 'Grok 4 Fast', and it is not ready to launch yet. AI Expansion in India: Tamil Nadu Government Launches Pilot Programme 'TN SPARK' To Teach AI, Robotics, Coding, and Digital Skills in Government Schools.

Grok 4 Fast Coming Soon As "Early Access Beta"

Grok 4 Fast is coming, previously named as Grok 4 Mini https://t.co/cciHev7fQz pic.twitter.com/8HXoSPQtRs — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

