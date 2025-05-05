Rockstar Games recently announced that GTA 6 release was delayed till May 26, 2026, a year from now. The GTA 6 delay announcement made fans disappointed. However, during Take-Two Interactive's earnings call, the company may announce further updates on the Grand Theft Auto 6 game. Rockstar Games has yet to release the GTA 6 trailer 2, which is rumoured to drop soon. The game studio announced the delay of the game but did not update the website and banners on social media, said a user which could hint at some announcement. GTA 6 Delayed Till May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games Apologises for Delay and Acknowledges Excitement Around Grand Theft Auto 6, Says Game Will Surpass Expectations.

Rockstar Games To Drop Something Big at Take-Two Earnings Call: Report

Rockstar Games may still have something to drop imminently: - Take-Two’s earnings call is 10 days away. - Rockstar’s website still shows GTA 6 “coming 2025” after the 2026 delay announcement. - All pinned posts and banners on their socials still display “coming 2025”. pic.twitter.com/hZhrQ3t3t2 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 4, 2025

