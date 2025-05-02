Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6 release date to May 26, 2026. After the confirmed launch in Fall of 2025 and much anticipation, the delay may upset some of the fans of the GTA series. Grand Theft Auto 6 was set to launch in Fall 2025, likely around September 2025. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnicks said that the marketing would start close to the launch and reaffirmed that there would be no change in the release. Rockstar Games said, "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game." The studio said GTA 6 would exceed the expectations of the gamers. GTA 6 Release Delayed Till May 6, 2026: Rockstar Games Apologises for Delay and Acknowledges Excitement Around Grand Theft Auto 6, Says Game Will Surpass Expectations.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) Not Coming Out Till May 6, 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

