Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Money Fronts is now available for gamers. Rockstar Games shared a post on June 18, 2025, and said, "Money laundering in GTA Online: Money Fronts has benefits for your existing criminal network, with extra income from your other established businesses funneling into your front operation." GTA Online Money Fronts update brings "Hands On Car Wash" to run cover for a "criminal conspiracy." Rockstar Games said, "Dirty money flows in from all manner of back channels as you disrupt and destroy rival operations, bolster earnings from your already established unlawful endeavors, and watch the squeaky-clean cash flow out." After acquiring Hands On Car Wash, players will have the option to expand their business portfolio by adding Smoke on the Water. Additionally, Hao’s Special Works upgrade is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC Enhanced. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 19, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

GTA Online: Money Fronts Now Available

Money laundering in GTA Online: Money Fronts has benefits for your existing criminal network, with extra income from your other established businesses funneling into your front operation. pic.twitter.com/krGaMrIdfv — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)