Indonesia and Apple have reportedly agreed on terms to lift the country's ban on iPhone 16s sales. As per a report of Bloomberg, the Ministry for Industry, responsible for enforcing the ban, is expected to sign a memorandum of agreement with Apple in this week. The ban was imposed in October after Apple failed to meet the requirement that smartphones sold in the country should comprise at least 35% locally-made parts. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air, 11th-Gen iPad, AirTag 2, M3 iPad Air and Smart Home Display in 2025: Reports.

Indonesia, Apple Agree on Terms To Lift iPhone 16 Ban

JUST IN: Bloomberg reports that Indonesia and Apple have agreed on terms to lift ban on iPhone 16 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2025

