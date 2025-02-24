Cupertino, February 24: Apple recently launched its iPhone 16e and is now gearing up for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Plus (iPhone 17 Air). This year, Apple is expected to expand its product range and include new models with better performance, AI features and likely some design upgrades.

Recently, it was rumoured that the M4 MacBook Air will be launched soon with Apple Intelligence features and improved overall performance. However, several new reports have suggested that the tech giant may launch other models as well. These include new iPads, smart home displays, and AirTags, and finally, in September, it will launch the most awaited iPhone 17 lineup. Snapdragon X Platform Launched in India by Qualcomm With Aim To Make AI PCs Accessible to Everyone.

M4 MacBook Air

The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to be powered by M4 chipset and likely be offered in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, as per reports. It may come with 16GB RAM expandable to 32GB and a 12MP centre stage camera.

iPad 11th Generation

Apple's 11th-generation iPad may feature an A17 Pro chipset, a C1 model for better 5G connections, and Apple Intelligence. The last iPad was introduced in 2022.

iPad Air With M3 Chipset

Apple may introduce its iPad Air powered by an M3 chipset and offer it in two options: 11-inch and 13-inch. Reports suggest that the device could be compatible with the Magic Keyboard accessory.

Apple Smart Home Display

Reports said that Apple would introduce its new smart home display this year, which can control all home devices. The display may have a 6-inch square screen, a camera on the front, and built-in speakers. It is said to have a rechargeable battery.

AirTags 2

Apple's AirTag 2 is expected to launch this year with the same design as the previous model. However, the product may offer better tracking capability and features like anti-stalking. MWC 2025: South Korean Telcos To Showcase AI Technologies at Upcoming Mobile World Congress.

Apple was previously rumoured to be working on a home security camera and a display with a robotic arm. The tech giant is also said to be working on humanoid robots that might be introduced in a couple of years.

