iPhone 18 Fold is expected to launch in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series, offering improvements over this year's iPhone 17 series. The reports and leaks suggested that the iPhone Fold (Foldable iPhone), now called "iPhone 18 Fold" by some, is expected to come with a 5-inch to 6-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner (main) display. It will likely come with Apple's second-generation C2 modem and creaseless display. iPhone 18 Fold may come with a book-style design (like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold) and offer touch ID. It will reportedly have four cameras and no physical SIM card slot. Apple may offer it in black and white colours. iOS 26 Public Beta 5 and iPadOS 26 Public Beta 5 Released After Beta 8 Versions With Fixes and Improvements; Know How To Download on Your iPhone and iPad.

iPhone Fold Coming Out Next Year With Book-Style Foldable Design

The iPhone Fold will reportedly feature four cameras, Touch ID, and more next year 🔥 Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/RRsvjHrcK9 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 25, 2025

iPhone 18 Fold Details Leaked, Likely to Include 4 Cameras

iPhone 18 Fold leaked details🔥: 📕Book-style design similar to Galaxy Z Fold 📱5-inch to 6-inch Cover Display 📱8-inch Inner Display 📸Total 4 cameras (front, inner & dual rear) 💾Apple’s second-generation C2 modem 📲Creaseless display 👍Touch ID What do you think should be… pic.twitter.com/lJhSCNXSzD — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) August 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)