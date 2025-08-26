Cupertino, August 26: Apple has released the iOS 26 Public Beta 5 after releasing the iOS 26 Beta 8 and iPadOS 26 Beta 8 versions. Before the rollout of the final version, Apple will introduce public betas to see the system's performance and the upgrades needed. Those iPhone and iPad users who cannot wait for the final update can download the public betas and try out the new features, updates and fixes.

Apple is rumoured to widely release the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 versions to the public next month, likely coinciding with the iPhone 17 series launch. It may also be rolled out early or later than the launch of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Reports indicated that the tech giant could also introduce iOS 26.0.1 or iOS 26.1 Beta updates around the same time.

Apple iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update: New Features, Fixes and More

The iOS 26 Public Beta 5 comes with a fix for the "battery low" indication issue that the owners of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 faced. When the users updated the first iOS 26 beta 1, their devices were unable to start. Apple has rolled out the iOS 26 Public Beta 5 and iOS 26 Beta 8 versions to fix these issues. The company has also introduced a fix on the AppIntents, which faced failure to compile the code. The Public Beta 5 also fixed the issue related to the iPhone mode selection picker through a patch.

iOS 26 Public Beta 5 has issues related to the Apple Intelligence features, such as Genmoji failing to work, particularly for Japanese-language users. The Image Playground customising the appearance of new modifiers has also been fixed. Moreover, the update fixes issues with various Apple gadgets such as Apple TV App, Camera, Game Mode, Car Play, Bluetooth, lock screen, Siri, Weather and Messages.

How to Download iOS 26 Public Beta 5? Check Steps

First, you need to register for Apple's Beta Software Programme. Then, you need to download iOS 26 Public Beta 5 by going to Settings> General > Software Update. You will find the OTA updates to iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Public Betas.

