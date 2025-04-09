Is Spotify down? Music streaming reportedly hit by an outage. Users took to social media to share about the issue. An X user, said "spotify is down and i can already feel myself losing it." Another user said, "spotify is down for the whole world i almost got a heart attack thinkin its just me". As per Down detector, around 400 reports were logged. Mastercard Partners With Kraken Crypto Exchange To Let Users Spend Cryptocurrencies at Over 150 Million Merchants Globally, Launch Digital Debit Cards.

spotify's down inma crash out pic.twitter.com/t46zqjhL4h — æ (@sushiaeiko) April 9, 2025

SPOTIFY IS DOWN FOR THE WHOLE WORLD I ALMOST GOT A HEART ATTACK THINKIN ITS JUST ME pic.twitter.com/uAfrSk0iTl — ty (@wonbinnis) April 9, 2025

spotify is down and i can already feel myself losing it (it's not even been 5 minutes) — Voro 🇪🇸 (@Vorotox1) April 9, 2025

Spotify down ? — Lovro GloGang  🇭🇷 (@L0VR0DuGloGang) April 9, 2025

Is #spotifyDown? I can listen to music but cannot search for anything, not even the homepage is loading up — ŦคՇ ๓เкє (@ZioCain) April 9, 2025

