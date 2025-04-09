Mastercard has partnered with Kraken to allow crypto users to spend their cryptocurrencies worldwide at over 150 million merchants. Mastercard will leverage the global payment network to enable millions of users in the UK and Europe to make payments in cryptocurrencies. As a part of the partnership, Kraken, a US-based crypto exchange, will launch physical and digital debit cards in upcoming weeks, bringing crypto to everyday use. China’s Stock Market Rises Despite 104% US Tariffs Imposed by President Donald Trump, SSE Composite Index Shows Upward Growth.

Kraken Partnered With Mastercard For Bringing Crypto Payments at 150 Million Merchants

🌍 Mastercard has announced a partnership with Kraken, leveraging its global payments network to enable millions of users to spend their cryptocurrencies at over 150 million merchants worldwide! 💳 This collaboration underscores Kraken's commitment to bridging traditional… — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) April 9, 2025

