Lava Blaze 2 5G Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as Lava Mobiles Launches New 5G Smartphone in India Today

Lava Mobiles is set to launch its new Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone in India on November 2 (today). The device launch will be live-streamed via the Lava Mobiles Official YouTube channel. The new Blaze 2 5G smartphone from Lava has a circular camera design, an attractive black colour and a unique look. According to reports, the new Lava Blaze 2 5G may launch with MediaTek Dimensity 6020, Mali G57 GPU, 50MP primary camera, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, and 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The reports say the device may launch with 18W fast-charging support and USB Type C Charging. The Lava Blaze 2 5G is expected to launch between Rs 9,000 to 10,000. Apple Registers 'Highest Ever' Quarterly Shipment in India, Crosses 2.5 Million Units in Q3: Reports.

Lava Blaze 2 5G Live Streaming Link:

Lava Blaze 2 5G Launch on November 2, 12PM:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)