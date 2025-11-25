The Lava Agni 4 sale will officially begin in India on November 25, 2025 (today) at 12 PM. The handset was launched on November 20 by Lava Mobiles, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. It comes with a horizontally aligned camera system comprising a 50MP OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. The Lava Agni 4 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, and a 1.5K resolution. The Lava Agni 4 price in India is INR 24,999 for the single variant with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, it features Android 15, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, dual-SIM support, a VC liquid cooling system, and a customisable Action button. iOS 27 Update in 2026: Apple Planning Major Improvement in Upcoming iOS Update; Apple Intelligence, Revamped AI-Powered Siri and Other Changed Expected.

Lava Agni 4 Sale Today in India

Introducing AGNI 4: Fire For More Sale Starts 25th Nov | 12PM Special Launch Price: ₹22,999* Only on Amazon: https://t.co/xkTJMaYh6U ✅ Stunning design with aluminium alloy frame. ✅ MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor ✅ Vayu AI with Expert AI Agents *Incl. of bank offer pic.twitter.com/sHdBDUB2ww — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)