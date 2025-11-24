Lava Agni 4 smartphone’s official sale will begin in India on 25 November 2025 at 12 pm. Lava Mobiles launched the smartphone on 20 November, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a horizontally aligned camera system. The device includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, and a 1.5K resolution. It has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front camera — all capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. The Lava Agni 4 price in India starts at INR 24,999 for the 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage variant. The smartphone also includes a 5,000mAh battery supporting 66W wired fast charging, Android 15 OS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-SIM support, a VC liquid cooling system, and a customisable Action button. Moto G57 Power Launch Today in India With World's 1st Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Lava Agni 4 Sale Will Begin in India on November 25

Introducing AGNI 4: Fire For More Sale Starts 25th Nov | 12PM Special Launch Price: ₹22,999* Only on Amazon: https://t.co/xkTJMaYh6U ✅ Stunning design with aluminium alloy frame. ✅ MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor ✅ Vayu AI with Expert AI Agents *Incl. of bank offer pic.twitter.com/rQa3YkfJ9q — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)