The Lava Bold N1 Pro sale will officially begin today, June 2, 2025, in India at 12 PM and it will be available on Amazon. The latest budget smartphone by Lava Mobiles was launched in India with a Unisoc T606 processor, 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. Lava Bold N1 Pro was introduced in Stealth Black and Titanium Gold shades, featuring 50 primary and 8MP front cameras. It included 128GB internal memory and 4GB RAM, expandable to 4GB (virtual RAM) using internal memory. Additionally, it offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz display and IP54 rating. Lava Bold N1 Pro price in India is INR 6,999. iPhone 17 Series Launch Expected in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Likely To Feature Display and Camera Upgrades; Know What To Expect.

Lava Bold N1 Pro Sale Starts Today in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)